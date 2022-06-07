Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 1,761 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

