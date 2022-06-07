Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $692,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

