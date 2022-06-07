Insider Selling: MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider Earl Eddings sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$51,900.00 ($37,338.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

About MSL Solutions

MSL Solutions Limited provides software as a service solution for sports, leisure, and hospitality sectors worldwide. The company offers point of sale systems to connect customer to businesses in stadiums and arenas, multi-site venues, pubs and clubs, golf associations, and educational institutions. It also provides Marina Management Software, which offers an automated approach to manage marinas, harbors, and yacht clubs; Service Yard Management System, a solution designed to make the day-to-day management of service yards, including costing, quoting, tracking, and invoicing; OrderAway, a self-service ordering platform for in-venue and outside venue ordering; Golf Management Software, an integrated management solution for golf clubs; and business intelligence and real time operational intelligence solutions.

