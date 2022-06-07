Insider Selling: MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider Earl Eddings sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$51,900.00 ($37,338.13).
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.
About MSL Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MSL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.