Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CFO Sells 5,532 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 372,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,549. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

