Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CMO Sells 3,191 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,549. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

