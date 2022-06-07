Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Director Sells 57,500 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NEX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.