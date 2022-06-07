Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Director Sells 57,500 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

