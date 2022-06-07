Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells 14,203 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.23. 3,963,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,951. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

