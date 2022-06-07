Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00.

Parkland stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,828. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.72.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

