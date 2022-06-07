Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,771,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,832,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

PRT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,964. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

