Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) SVP Sells 1,835 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.28. 2,521,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,370. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

