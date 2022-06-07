Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 580,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,057. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

