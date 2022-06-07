Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,708. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.