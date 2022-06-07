Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.30 and a 200 day moving average of $236.70. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.