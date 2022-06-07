Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells 3,793 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) insider Alon Rotem sold 3,793 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $15,285.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $224,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 132,732 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ThredUp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in ThredUp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

