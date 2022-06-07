Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

