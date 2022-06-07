Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
