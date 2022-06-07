Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,579. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.34. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

