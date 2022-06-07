Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663,143 shares in the company, valued at $352,797,302.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

