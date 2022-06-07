Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to report $65.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $67.70 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $266.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $282.80 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $289.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $310.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2,194.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

