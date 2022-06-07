Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to report sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $266.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.80 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $289.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $310.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

