Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.76. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,787. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $140,781,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $136,901,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

