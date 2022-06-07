Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Intact Financial stock opened at $148.12 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

