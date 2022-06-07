Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

