Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

