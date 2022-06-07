Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

Intuit stock opened at $408.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

