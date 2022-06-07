Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,190. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.