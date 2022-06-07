Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.
Invesco stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,190. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.