Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (AAPL, AEG, AF, AFLYY, AIR, ALIZY, AZN, BN, BRP, BTI)

Investment Analysts' price target changes for Tuesday, June 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $167.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

was given a €1.10 ($1.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.90 ($2.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €180.00 ($193.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £110 ($137.84) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($54.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$152.00.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from CHF 151 to CHF 139. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 235 to SEK 215. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from 215.00 to 175.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 625 ($7.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 255.00 to 260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €1,404.00 ($1,509.68) to €1,185.00 ($1,274.19).

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from SEK 105 to SEK 125.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 200 ($2.51).

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($752.69) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 765 ($9.59) to GBX 830 ($10.40).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €826.00 ($888.17) to €723.00 ($777.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €723.00 ($777.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €67.00 ($72.04) to €62.00 ($66.67). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €255.00 ($274.19) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €805.00 ($865.59) to €700.00 ($752.69).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €118.00 ($126.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Argus to C$157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.50 ($48.92). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €14.50 ($15.59) to €12.50 ($13.44).

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €8.30 ($8.92) to €8.80 ($9.46).

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.15 to C$1.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 272 to CHF 242.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €27.10 ($29.14) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €33.00 ($35.48) to €28.00 ($30.11). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from 400.00 to 405.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77).

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77).

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 178 to CHF 173. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

