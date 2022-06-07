Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 7th (AAUKF, ABC, ARCH, BHP, BTLCY, BTU, CARV, CBT, CGGYY, DD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 7th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. The buyout of Rogers will also offer significant cost synergy opportunities. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. However, it faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation and weakness in the Interconnect Solutions business. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and government-mandated shutdowns in China are also expected to hurt volumes.”

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter fiscal 2022, Kennametal’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 0.7%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from strong product offerings, innovation capabilities and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Revenues are anticipated to be $510-$530 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, suggesting flat-3% year-over-year growth. In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined and appear overvalued compared to the industry. Higher taxes and temporary cost-control actions might adversely impact its earnings. For fiscal 2022, it predicts $25 million of headwinds related to cost-control actions. Tax rate is expected to be 26-28%, indicating an increase from 23.6% in fiscal 2021. Also, risks related to international operations might create headwinds.”

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $378.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $343.00.

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna’s broad range of product offerings including a solid portfolio of e-powertrain products along with a strong competitive position in battery enclosures augurs well. Its sharp focus on developing ADAS technology also offers ample growth visibility. The automotive parts supplier anticipates significant sales growth over the next few years from joint ventures (JVs) including LG e-powertrain JV, integrated eDrive JV in China and a seating joint venture in North America. However, the company expects significant chip shortages to induce lost sales in 2022. As such, Magna has trimmed its full-year projections. High commodity and R&D costs, manufacturing inefficiencies, tough labor market and logistical challenges will continue to play spoilsport. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and its robust balance-sheet strength, it is well-poised to bank on the favorable trends in the industrial real estate industry. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. In May, Prologis proposed to acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at $61.68 per share. However, Duke Realty termed the offer “insufficient” but remained open to exploring opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Going forward, the rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets might fuel competition and curb pricing power. Also, the stabilization of e-commerce sales growth is a concern for rental rate growth. Shares of Prologis have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $186.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $435.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $425.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

