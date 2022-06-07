Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assertio (ASRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assertio (NASDAQ: ASRT):

6/6/2022 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2022 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/21/2022 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – Assertio is now covered by analysts at BWS Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Assertio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

4/19/2022 – Assertio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

