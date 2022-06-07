IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,699. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

