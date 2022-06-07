Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Head to Head Review

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital 11.18% 14.79% 5.77%

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iris Energy and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 PagSeguro Digital 0 7 9 0 2.56

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 366.68%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 36.15 -$60.17 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 2.83 $216.08 million $0.66 25.21

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and POS app; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

