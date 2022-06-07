IronNet (IRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect IronNet to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. IronNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect IronNet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. IronNet has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,393,829 shares of company stock worth $5,130,412. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

