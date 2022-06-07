Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ITI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 285,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,320. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 342,657 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

