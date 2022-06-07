J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

JDWPY opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

