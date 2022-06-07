Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

