James Robert Ball Sells 3,075 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,874. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

