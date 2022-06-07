Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

