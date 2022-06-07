Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

