Jim Mcginty Acquires 20,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director Jim Mcginty purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BARK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 9,009,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.
About BARK (Get Rating)
The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.
See Also
