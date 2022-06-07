JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 356.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 31,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,076. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

