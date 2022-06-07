Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,437,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,900,000 after purchasing an additional 220,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.