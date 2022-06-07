Joseph (Joe) Burke Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH) Stock

Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Burke acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$156,000.00 ($112,230.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Get Jade Gas alerts:

Jade Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Gas Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal bed methane projects in Mongolia. Its flagship property is the Tavantolgoi coal bed methane project covering approximately 665 square kilometers located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. Jade Gas Holdings Limited is based in Kent Town, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.