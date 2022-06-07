JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.75% from the company’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday.

JST stock traded up €0.60 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.10 ($44.19). 7,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a one year low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a one year high of €56.80 ($61.08). The stock has a market cap of $612.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

