JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €180.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($193.55) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.67% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.85 ($157.90).

EPA:AIR traded up €2.66 ($2.86) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €111.34 ($119.72). 1,105,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.91.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

