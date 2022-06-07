JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €255.00 ($274.19) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($227.96) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX traded up €5.00 ($5.38) on Tuesday, hitting €188.90 ($203.12). 85,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €189.90 and a 200-day moving average of €190.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.