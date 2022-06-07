JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $75.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,814 shares of company stock valued at $43,316,675. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

