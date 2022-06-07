JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $32.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

