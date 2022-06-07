JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Overweight

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

