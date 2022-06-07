Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to post $3.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the lowest is $1.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $63.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.90 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

KALA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.