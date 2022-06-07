Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at $815,189.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.58. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

