Karen A. Kalita Sells 4,575 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE CBT traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 489,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.